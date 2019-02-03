|
John E. Summers
Passing peacefully with gratefulness and love, John Everett Summers, 83 years, left our world on January 16, 2019.
John was truly a man's man with an infectious sense of humor. He was the ultimate MacGyver, he understood and could fix anything mechanical, electrical or structural.
He served proudly in the U.S. Army as a fire boat Captain in Korea. He then became an Aerospace Engineer, then retired as a Home Repair/Remodeler.
He loved the great outdoors, camping and rock hunting, gardening, dirt bike riding and could tell amazing life stories.
John is survived by his children, Victoria, Brian (Fran) and Autumn, grandsons, Brendan (Julia and daughter, Dorothy), Sean (Aileen) and numerous loving
extended family members.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Feb. 3 to Feb. 10, 2019