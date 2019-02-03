|
|
Josephine Priolo
May 17, 1936 - January 28, 2019
Josephine "Josie" Priolo passed away at her home on January 28, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband Salvatore John Priolo. Josie is the beloved mother of Marisa Ann Priolo, Renee Sarah Priolo, Gina Maria Priolo Simmons (Ross), all of Santa Rosa, and Andrea Jean Priolo Pedretti (Aaron) of Livermore. She dearly loved and will be missed by her grandchildren John, Ross, Jake, Anthony, and Anabella. Josie is also survived by her brother Joe Bloom, and sisters Phyllis Alas and Linda Matthews. A native of San Francisco, Josie is a 1954 graduate of Ursuline High School. She was an active member and Past President of the Ursuline High School Alumni Association. An active tennis player, Josie was member and Past President of the Northern California U.S. Tennis Association.
Friends are invited to celebrate a Funeral Mass on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. Rose Catholic Church. Following the Mass, the family invites you to join them in the parish hall for a Champagne Toast to salute Josie's life.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 3, 2019