Home

POWERED BY

Services
Daniels Chapel of the Roses
1225 Sonoma Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA 95402
(707) 525-3730
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rose Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine Priolo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine Priolo


1936 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Josephine Priolo Notice
Josephine Priolo
May 17, 1936 - January 28, 2019
Josephine "Josie" Priolo passed away at her home on January 28, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband Salvatore John Priolo. Josie is the beloved mother of Marisa Ann Priolo, Renee Sarah Priolo, Gina Maria Priolo Simmons (Ross), all of Santa Rosa, and Andrea Jean Priolo Pedretti (Aaron) of Livermore. She dearly loved and will be missed by her grandchildren John, Ross, Jake, Anthony, and Anabella. Josie is also survived by her brother Joe Bloom, and sisters Phyllis Alas and Linda Matthews. A native of San Francisco, Josie is a 1954 graduate of Ursuline High School. She was an active member and Past President of the Ursuline High School Alumni Association. An active tennis player, Josie was member and Past President of the Northern California U.S. Tennis Association.
Friends are invited to celebrate a Funeral Mass on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. Rose Catholic Church. Following the Mass, the family invites you to join them in the parish hall for a Champagne Toast to salute Josie's life.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Daniels Chapel of the Roses
Download Now