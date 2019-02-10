|
|
Joyce Virginia Starling
Joyce Virginia Starling passed away Tuesday morning, January 8th, 2019, at her sister's house in Santa Rosa, California. Born December 14th, 1942 in St. Louis, MO, she was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer and succumbed a month later at the age of 76. She worked as a teacher at Mojave Elementary in Mojave, CA and later at Sunnydale Elementary in Lancaster, CA. Preceded in death by her parents and her elder brother, Alan Jones; Joyce is survived by her husband Joseph D. Starling, son Scott Sahlman, sister Sandra Greenwood, and nephews Gregory Fisher and Robert Greenwood.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at www.pancan.org.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 10, 2019