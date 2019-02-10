Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Starling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Virginia Starling


1942 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Joyce Virginia Starling Notice
Joyce Virginia Starling
Joyce Virginia Starling passed away Tuesday morning, January 8th, 2019, at her sister's house in Santa Rosa, California. Born December 14th, 1942 in St. Louis, MO, she was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer and succumbed a month later at the age of 76. She worked as a teacher at Mojave Elementary in Mojave, CA and later at Sunnydale Elementary in Lancaster, CA. Preceded in death by her parents and her elder brother, Alan Jones; Joyce is survived by her husband Joseph D. Starling, son Scott Sahlman, sister Sandra Greenwood, and nephews Gregory Fisher and Robert Greenwood.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at www.pancan.org.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.