Judith Lee Walters
Judy (Page) Walters, aged 81, died January 30, 2019 due to complications from Alzheimer's disease. Judy, was diagnosed at age 62, with early onset Alzheimer's but was still able to live at home while being cared for by her loving husband, family, & friends. Judy is survived by her 3 daughters and their families: Leigh & Tod Manning of Seattle; Juli Walters, Greg, Cooper & Miles Gardea; & Erin Walters, Michael, Louella & Izetta Evans all of Petaluma.
Judy was born in Brownsville, Oregon on April 23, 1937, the second child born to Chester Elton Page, and Evelyn Young Page. She is survived by her beloved sisters; Jacqueline Damato of San Francisco, and Janet Stacey of Everett, WA. Judy grew up in Brownsville, Oregon, where her father owned a woolen mill. She was active in school, and especially loved cheerleading and working at her family's sweet shop.
In 1957, Judy moved to Eureka, CA and began working for PacBell where she met her future husband, Ron Walters, who preceded her in death in May 2017. They married and started their family, and moved to Petaluma in 1963, beginning their lifelong love affair with the close-knit Petaluma community. They quickly became leaders, and supporters of a variety of civic causes and events. The Victorian home they owned on Post Street was a hub of activity and a source of great joy, as they worked on restoring, gardening, entertaining and welcoming countless groups of friends and family.
Judy was the engine that helped her family run smoothly, supporting all the activities of her children & husband while also pursuing her own interests. She was an intrepid bargain hunter and loved garage & estate sales, and was an avid collector of antiques and memorabilia. Her progressive views and love of adventure led her to try many new things like taking college classes and learning new skills from upholstery to belly dancing. She worked in various jobs before becoming the property manager of the historic McNear Building, and later working for Congresswoman, Lynn Woolsey. Most notably she was a pioneering member of the Petaluma Downtown Association, Heritage Homes, the Petaluma Historical Museum, Catholic Social Services and the original weekly Farmer's Market.
She will be remembered for her humor, creativity, "can-do" spirit, and love of her family, friends and adopted hometown. She had a passion for travel and particularly enjoyed her visits to Europe. As her disease took its toll, Judy still found reasons to laugh and sing. Her joyful spirit was slowly extinguished, but her independent and fun-loving personality is remembered by those who were lucky enough to be caught up in her never-ending escapades.
A graveside burial service for family and friends will be held on Friday, February 8th at 11:00am at Cypress Hill Memorial Park, Petaluma, CA. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Petaluma People Services Center Adult Day Care. http://petalumapeople.org/seniors/adult-day-care/
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Feb. 3 to Feb. 7, 2019