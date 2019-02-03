|
June Caroline Fiege
It is with loving sadness that the family of June Caroline Fiege announces her passing after a full and active life. Auntie June has joined her parents, Carl William and Viola Marie Brooks Fiege, her sisters Florence Mae Badger and Doris Loraine Fiege, her brothers-in-law Douglas Vinson Badger and Robert Eugene Stritzel. She is survived by her sister, Billie Joyce Stritzel of Sutherlin, OR, 18 nephews and nieces, 20 great nephews and nieces, and nine great great nephews and nieces.
Born in Healdsburg, CA, June was an active member in the former Liberty Rebekah Lodge and more recently the Oak Leaf Rebekah Lodge #74, who presided at the private family burial service.
Many remember Aunt June from Medico Drug, where she worked for 38 years. She gave her time unselfishly to her family, the Rebekahs and her work. She was always a gracious, friendly woman to everyone who knew her.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 3, 2019