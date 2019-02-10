|
|
Justin Daniel "JT" O'Sullivan
"Living and loving life everyday it brings. Charging in head first" is exactly how Justin Daniel "JT" O'Sullivan lived his life until he returned home into the loving arms of Jesus on January 28, 2019.
Justin cherished relationships with all of God's creatures and sincerely loved and embraced everyone he knew, leaving a significant lasting impact on each of their lives - forever changed. He had an adventurous spirit with many interests including a love of music, video games, movies, the outdoors and bay area sports teams – especially the San Jose Sharks! Justin was known for extending an open invitation for a hike or a movie, anything that involved friends. He treasured traveling with his family from Alaska, Montana, Idaho, Arizona, British Columbia to the traditional Bodega Bay weekends.
Justin embodied love, compassion, selflessness, a relentless fighting spirit, wicked sense of humor, and pure kindness that shined through his amazing sparkling blue eyes.
Justin is survived and will forever be missed and adored by his mother and father Debbi and James O'Sullivan, brother, Matthew O'Sullivan, grandmothers Anne O'Sullivan and Norma Jean Randolph, uncles John (Nancy), Jay (Jessica) and aunts Sue, Cindy (John), Judy and Jennifer (Mike), 18 cousins, godparents Steven and Debbie Crane, dear friend Ashley Vaughn, countless cherished friends and beloved fur baby Xavier. Predeceased by loving grandfathers Jack O'Sullivan and Wilmer Stoss, Aunt Jan O'Sullivan and Cousin Gabriel Needham.
Justin was born October 21st, 1990, in Santa Rosa and was a graduate of Montgomery High School
Justin loved the Lord and was a cherished member of the Newsong Church, 167 Arata Lane, Windsor, CA 95492. A celebration of life will be held at Newsong on Saturday, February 23rd at 2:00 p.m.. Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Justin to Convoy of Hope feedONE in care of Newsong Church, address above.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 10, 2019