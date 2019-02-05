|
Kathleen Janelle (nee Martin) Ledwick
Kathleen Janelle Ledwick (nee Martin) passed away with family members present January 29, 2019, in Santa Rosa at 69 years of age. She was born in San Mateo, CA on February 2, 1949. At age six, Kathleen moved to Los Altos CA, where she attended grade school and high school until she was married in 1966. She has been married to Allyn Ledwick for 52 years. She is survived by seven children, five grandchildren, one great-grandson, and her husband. In 1972, she and Al moved to Sonoma County, where they have made their home. There she obtained her cosmetology license, and they became a foster-parent family. After taking in several foster children who were eventually placed into permanent homes, Kathleen and Al adopted five foster children themselves. As kids were growing and going through school, challenges for some of the children became an issue with the schools. Observing her own kids' educations, Kathleen became instrumental in changing policies and some laws regarding teaching and treatment of special-needs children.
Condolences and words of sympathy may be sent to the family online at https://srmel.com/tribute/all-services/index.html . Services will be held at 11 a.m. at Community Church of Sebastopol, followed by inurnment in Santa Rosa.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019