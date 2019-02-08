|
Lenora "Trixie" Falco
Lenora "Trixie" Falco, a native and lifelong resident of Sonoma County whose life revolved around family, friends and the community she loved, died peacefully at her home on her 99th birthday, February 2, 2019. Shortly after her passing her family found heavenly comfort in a brilliant double rainbow that stretched over the Falco family property in southwest Santa Rosa where Trixie made her home for nearly 70 years.
Her death followed complications from a stroke suffered in mid-December as she prepared for the Christmas holidays and the upcoming family feasts that were part of the gatherings with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Until the stroke, Trixie was making minestrone, spaghetti gravy, polenta and the other signature dishes that graced her always abundant dinner table. Family members said Trixie, called Noni by her grandchildren and great grandchildren, was the matriarchal social planner, always preparing for the next holiday celebration and the weekly Sunday dinner at her home.
Trixie was born Lenora Babbini on February 2, 1920, the daughter of Ernest and Rose Babbini who lived in the west Santa Rosa neighborhood known as Little Italy. She grew up speaking Italian so had to learn English before she could enroll at Lincoln Elementary School where she would complete her primary education. She then attended Santa Rosa High School, graduating in 1940.
At SRHS, she met Robert N. Falco, who came from a small family farm on Stony Point Road in rural Santa Rosa. The couple, with their Italian heritage, had much in common including their birthdate of February 2, 1920. They were married February 4, 1945 at St. Rose Catholic Church and then celebrated with a reception at Lena's restaurant, the social hub of Little Italy in those days.
Always sociable, Trixie and Bob Falco created a warm and welcoming home on the Falco family homestead, enjoying a large circle of lifetime friends. They shared wonderful meals at each other's homes and had nights out at the Italian-American Club or the Sons of Italy social events.
Robert N. Falco, previous owner of Hunt & Behrens Feed Co. in Petaluma, died April 20, 1999.
A proud homemaker, Trixie, for many years, volunteered as an election precinct worker at the old Todd School, greeting most voters by name. In the years after high school she candled eggs at the Poultry Producers and worked as a clerk at the Kress Store on Fourth Street. She regularly attended events for the Santa Rosa High School Foundation and was often recognized as the oldest SRHS graduate in attendance.
Trixie is survived by her son Robert Falco (Susan) of Santa Rosa, and her daughter Melinda Moeller (Craig), Santa Rosa; her grandchildren, Robert J. Falco Jr. (Tammy), Nikki Kumasaka (Kenji); Adam Moeller (Natalie) and Derek Moeller (Norma); her great grandchildren, Maya, Nikko, Kayden, Jenner, Kalli, Sawyer and Gabrielle and her big brother David. She also leaves her sisters-in-law Amelia Hutto, Josephine Falco and Kay Babbini; her nephews, Ron Falco, Ernie Babbini and Paul Babbini; niece, Judy Roderick and devoted friend, Carol Noonan.
She was preceded in death by her brother Angelo Babbini; brothers-in-law Pete Falco and John Hutto, and nephew, Sonny Falco.
The family extends a very special thank you to caregiver Adi "Dee" Vuibau for the loving care and friendship she gave Trixie during the last six weeks of her life.
Friends and family are invited to attend a Catholic Blessing Service at 12:30 p.m. Monday, February 11 at Daniels Chapel of the Roses, 1225 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa.
The family suggests memorial contributions to , Santa Rosa Memorial Hospice or the Santa Rosa High School Foundation.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2019