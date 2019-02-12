Home

POWERED BY

Services
Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
850 Keokuk Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
(707) 763-4131
Service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
Petaluma, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Dillon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda (Paieri) Dillon


1962 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Linda (Paieri) Dillon Notice
Linda (Paieri) Dillon
Native Petaluma resident Linda Dillon passed away Feb. 7, 2019, in the comfort of her home among loved ones. Linda was born Feb. 16, 1962 to Gino and Wilma Paieri. As an ambitious student, she graduated from UC Davis. Like her dad, Linda pursued teaching and was a beloved English teacher at SVHS. She leaves behind her father, Gino; children, Mike and Christina; grandsons, Joey and Liam; and companion Mark.
A service will be held at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Petaluma Feb. 16, at noon.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Feb. 12 to Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
Download Now