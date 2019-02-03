|
Lynda Trombetta Angell
January 7, 1941 - January 25, 2019
With great sadness, the family of Lynda Trombetta Angell, is announcing the passing of this beloved mother, incredible Noni, and courageous sister on January 25, 2019 at the age of 78. Lynda was born on January 7, 1941 in Santa Rosa, California. She is preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Eda Trombetta, and brother, Alfred Trombetta.
Lynda attended Santa Rosa High School. Upon graduation, she attended the University of Oregon.
Her influence and recognition in the community will forever be remembered. She supported and organized many charities through the years. Her devotion and pursuit of excellence was exemplified by her tenure as President of the Railroad Square Association. The time and effort she exerted in attending City Council meetings was essential in making the area the success it has become as a significant landmark in the city of Santa Rosa. Her dedication as part of the Pro-Am golf tournament committee that benefited Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital was also instrumental in making this event so successful for years. She helped to make our community a better place to live.
Family was the most important thing to Lynda (Noni), as she loved her children and grandchildren. All of Lynda's passion poured into her beautiful garden; a place to decompress and rejuvenate. When you look through her windows to the outdoors, you view a sea of indescribable colors and shapes that Lynda created with her strong hands and wondrous mind. Lynda touched so many people in her life with her love and generosity. Not only were her family's lives so important to her, but she cared greatly about lifelong friends of her children. She made each one feel special, leaving an indelible imprint on their lives. Lynda truly instilled the importance of compassion and love of family and friends in all of us. She relished her days playing tennis and being on the golf course. Her adventurous spirit took her to the highest peaks in Nepal.
Lynda is survived by her brother, Robert Trombetta (Marjie); sister, Florine Ellingson; her two children, Noelle Angell Hermann (Steve) and Michael (Jennifer); her grandchildren, Angie, Sabrina, Ciara, Charlotte, and Alicia; many nieces and nephews, and her dear godchild, Lisa Bernardi. The family is grateful to Bob Angell, the father of Lynda's children, for his support during these difficult times.
Lynda's wish was to be able to thank the Oncology nursing and caregiver staff at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital for the loving care that was provided as well as the compassionate care given by the nurses at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospice. Special thanks go to Alice and Dee with MaiFiji HomeCare for the care that was given to her during her end of life.
Memorial services, at this time, will be private. A celebration of Lynda's amazing life will be held in the spring. Friends and family will be welcomed. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations in her memory be given to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital Foundation, Santa Rosa Memorial Hospice or Santa Rosa Garden Club.
Lynda is flying with the angels. Look for her signs in the clouds, the butterflies in the garden, and here on earth. She will be there.
Lynda will be missed.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 3, 2019