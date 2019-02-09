Home

Pleasant Hills Memorial Park & Mortuary - Sebastopol
1700 Pleasant Hill Road
Sebastopol, CA 95472
707-823-5042
Viewing
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Pleasant Hills Memorial Park
Sebastopol, CA
Funeral
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Pleasant Hills Memorial Park
Sebastopol, CA
Majun Breazeale
February 22, 1967 - February 3, 2019
Majun Breazeale passed away on February 3, 2019. Demanding at times but always a joy to be around. She has love for God, family, friends and the beauty of nature with a special place in her heart for her dog Gretchen. She is my best friend and companion. I will miss her terribly. Funeral will be held on Wednesday February 13, 2019 at 11:00am at Pleasant Hills Memorial Park in Sebastopol; Viewing will begin at 10:00am.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 9, 2019
