Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
850 Keokuk Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
(707) 763-4131
Manuel Matos
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. James Catholic Church
125 Sonoma Mountain Parkway
Petaluma, CA
Manuel Matos
November 10, 1915 - February 2, 2019
Manuel S. Matos passed away in Petaluma on February 2, 2019. Devoted husband of the late Maria Matos. Beloved father of Maria Wacker (Greg) and Joseph Matos (Linda). Cherished grandfather of Kevin, Danielle (Rhett), Christopher, Julia, and Robert. Mr. Matos was 103 years old.
Friends and family are invited to attend a Rosary and Funeral Mass on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the St. James Catholic Church, 125 Sonoma Mountain Parkway, Petaluma, CA. Interment to follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Petaluma. In lieu of flowers the family prefers memorial contributions be made to Meals on Wheels.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 6, 2019
