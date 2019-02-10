|
Marilyn Hall
Marilyn Marie Hall, age 91, passed away at her home in Santa Rosa. She was born in Santa Rosa on June 22, 1927 to Ernest and Mildred Bacigalupi. Making her a third generation Santa Rosan being raised on her parents large ranch. Marilyn graduated from Santa Rosa high school, SRJC, and finally San Jose State with her teaching credential. She worked as an elementary school teacher in the Piner Olivet school district for over 35 years. She was a woman of strength, having survived polio only to have osteoporosis polio return again some 50 years later yet still remaining active in family and social activities, church and scripture classes.
She always had a listening ear; a person of whom people of all ages enjoyed spending time with. Marilyn loved the Lord and was a woman of prayer with a very caring spirit.
She is survived by 5 children, Sharon Shanklin, Michael Hall, John Hall, Maryann (David) Borba, and Sandra Bohn; 18 grandchildren; and 32 great grandchildren. Loving mother-in-law to Connie, Patti, Cyndi, Mark, Janice, David, and Neil. She was preceded in death by her husband, James; and a brother, Ernest.
A funeral mass will take place at noon on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Resurrection Catholic Church, 303 Stony Point Rd., Santa Rosa.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 10, 2019