Home

POWERED BY

Services
Daniels Chapel of the Roses
1225 Sonoma Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA 95402
(707) 525-3730
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Resurrection Catholic Church
303 Stony Point Rd.
Santa Rosa, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Hall


1927 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Marilyn Hall
Marilyn Marie Hall, age 91, passed away at her home in Santa Rosa. She was born in Santa Rosa on June 22, 1927 to Ernest and Mildred Bacigalupi. Making her a third generation Santa Rosan being raised on her parents large ranch. Marilyn graduated from Santa Rosa high school, SRJC, and finally San Jose State with her teaching credential. She worked as an elementary school teacher in the Piner Olivet school district for over 35 years. She was a woman of strength, having survived polio only to have osteoporosis polio return again some 50 years later yet still remaining active in family and social activities, church and scripture classes.
She always had a listening ear; a person of whom people of all ages enjoyed spending time with. Marilyn loved the Lord and was a woman of prayer with a very caring spirit.
She is survived by 5 children, Sharon Shanklin, Michael Hall, John Hall, Maryann (David) Borba, and Sandra Bohn; 18 grandchildren; and 32 great grandchildren. Loving mother-in-law to Connie, Patti, Cyndi, Mark, Janice, David, and Neil. She was preceded in death by her husband, James; and a brother, Ernest.
A funeral mass will take place at noon on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Resurrection Catholic Church, 303 Stony Point Rd., Santa Rosa.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Daniels Chapel of the Roses
Download Now