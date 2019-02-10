|
Martin Paul "Marty" Wise
Martin Paul "Marty" Wise, age 92, a Petaluma resident of 55 years, passed away January 25, 2019 in the comfort of his home. Born June 3, 1926 in San Rafael, CA, Marty was a faithful and loving husband, father, and friend.
From 1944 to 1946 Marty served with the 3rd Army, 11th Armored Division as a PFC during World War II in Austria in a reconnaissance group patrolling Mauthausen Concentration Camp.
In 1947, while working at JC Penny company, he met his wife of 66 years, Ouida Nell (Padgett) Wise.
Marty began working for Crocker Bank in 1954; which later became Wells Fargo, where he retired in 1986 after 32 years in banking.
He is survived by his five children, Deborah, Robert, Clifford (Lisa), Russell (Viki) and Roger. In addition, he is survived by eight grandchildren, Jesse, Kristopher, Brianna, Chelsea, Jazmine (Michael), Antonia, Brandon (Tasha) and Kelsie (Bradley); and six great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Ryken, Kamden, Jace, Haven and Charlie Grace.
Marty is preceded in death by his wife, Ouida who passed away October 2018 and his parents, John and Consuelo Wise and was the last remaining sibling, preceded in death by his two brothers, Jack and Peter and five sisters, Marguerite, Myrtle, Anne, Dorothy and Katherine.
A Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm at the Parent-Sorensen Mortuary & Crematory, Petaluma. The Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at 1:00 pm at St. John's Episcopal Church, Petaluma. A Celebration of Life gathering with friends and family immediately following the service at Norm Cram Hall, St. John's Episcopal Church. Private Interment: Cypress Hill Memorial Park, Petaluma.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be sent to Hospice of Petaluma, 416 Payran Street, Petaluma, CA 94952 or St. John's Episcopal Church, 40 5th Street, Petaluma, CA 94952.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 10, 2019