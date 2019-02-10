|
|
Martye Blair
May 8, 1921 - January 28, 2019
Martye Blair passed away peacefully in her sleep on January 28, 2019, at the age of 97. Martye was born in 1921 in Billings, Montana to Walter and Sara Thorndyke. Her family relocated to Berkeley during her childhood. She married James (Jimmy) Blair in 1943 and they enjoyed 50 years together. Martye and Jimmy moved to Santa Rosa in 1990 to be close to family. Martye was a devoted wife to Jimmy, who predeceased her in 1994. She was an accomplished artist specializing in fashion illustration, a prominent member of the arts community in Orinda and a world traveler. Martye will be remembered for her love of family, her sweet disposition and her kind heart. She was loved by all who knew her, and she will be greatly missed.
Martye is survived by her daughter, Thorne Dale, her grandson John Schmier and wife Crystal, granddaughter Laura Adair and husband Garrett, great-grandchildren Amanda, Hannah and Kayla, as well as her devoted neighbors and many close friends.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 10, 2019