Mary Virginia Green
Passed away January 29th, 2019, in Sonoma, at the age of 93. She was born in Omaha, Nebraska in 1925 to Danish immigrants, William and Johanna Jensen (Engskov). In 1944, she married Richard Bell and had two daughters, Stephanie and Suzette who she raised as a single mother in San Francisco. In 1965, she married Aaron Friedman with whom she ran two successful businesses, Directional Graphics and Display Mart. They built a beautiful home in Kent Woodlands where she enjoyed collecting art and antiques, gardening, cooking and entertaining. After being widowed, Virginia was introduced to David Green who coincidentally was the previous owner of the lot Aaron and Virginia built on in Kent Woodlands. David went to meet her only because he wanted to see the big oak tree but was taken away by her beauty and they married in 1987. They traveled extensively and enjoyed many years together living in Marin, Palm Desert and Santa Rosa. Virginia is survived by her daughters Stephanie Bell and Suzette Cummins; grandchildren Lisa Salvas (Andy), Sean Johnson, Kjell Johnson, John Pusch and Alexandra Cummins; great-grandchildren Hayden and Hilary Salvas and Devin Holbrook.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice by the Bay.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 3, 2019