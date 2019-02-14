|
|
Maysel (May) Ann Heasell
In Capay, California Maysel (May) Ann Heasell was surrounded by her family as she died of congestive heart failure at the age of 98 on Monday evening January 28, 2019. Her parents Will H. Wood and Amelia Laumann Wood farmed prunes, grapes and diversified farm in Fulton where May was born on January 14, 1921. May was married to Arthur William Heasell for 45 years and raised her family in Walnut Creek California, until moving back to her childhood home.
May was an avid gardener, a prominent member of the Santa Rosa Corona Club, an artist, and her family's historian. She affected many people in the community, but her most memorable and rewarding work was as a Girl Scouts leader for twelve years. She moved to Capay to live with her daughter and family for the last eight years of her life.
May leaves behind her son Robert Heasell and his wife Susan , her daughter Ann Heasell Main and her husband Jeff, her five grandchildren, Brent Heasell and wife Shabree, Aaron Heasell, Zachary Main and wife Nicole, Alison and Claire Main and her great grandchildren Nolan and Zoe Main.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Yolo Hospice for the superb care they gave May for the last two years of her life.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 14, 2019