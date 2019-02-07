|
Natalie Evelyn Griffith
Natalie Evelyn Griffith passed away at her home in Oakmont on Friday, February 1, 2019, just a week shy of her 92nd birthday. Born in Adelaide, Australia, the daughter of Robert and Evelyn Laidlaw, she was raised in Brisbane and Warwick, Queensland. Graduating from high school during World War II, Natalie joined the Women's Royal Australian Navy to serve her country, and went on to the University of Queensland graduating as a physiotherapist, a career which was deeply satisfying to her.
She married Gordon David Griffith, an Episcopalian Priest, in 1952; Gordon and Natalie immigrated to California in 1963, with their four children, Sam, Melinda, John and Angela, eventually settling in Berkeley where Gordon was the Rector of St. Clement's Episcopal Church from 1965 to 1987. Gordon and Natalie then settled in Oakmont and enjoyed many wonderful years, close enough to enjoy time with Berkeley friends and add the Oakmont family, actively participating in the many Oakmont clubs and community events, and being members of the Church of the Incarnation in Santa Rosa.
Predeceased by Gordon in 2004, Natalie lived a life of adventure, full of curiosity, kindness and joy, and guided by deep faith. Her children (Sam and Debra, Melinda and Aenor, John and Devera, and Angela), five grandsons, three great grandchildren, and her extended family will miss her greatly.
A celebration of her life will be held at the Church of the Incarnation, 550 Mendocino Avenue, Santa Rosa, on Saturday, March 2nd at 2 p.m. Natalie's family suggests memorial donations to the Church of the Incarnation, or to .
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Feb. 7 to Feb. 10, 2019