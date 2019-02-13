|
Paul "Bud" Bernard Power
Passed away peacefully on January 27, 2019, with wife Mary Jo and niece Tammy by his side. Paul was born in San Francisco February 27, 1948. He worked 45 years as a serviceman or manager for several propane companies. He enjoyed gardening, camping, hunting and fishing. He is survived by wife Mary Jo, sons Tim, Brian and James. Grandchildren Cole, Jaylen and Jordan, brother Joe, sisters Margaret, Rose, Carmen, Alice, Bess and Ruth along with numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents Leo and Angie Schuerer, Melvin and Carmen Hemetter, brothers Ken,Nick and nephew Joe.
Per his request the will be no services.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 13, 2019