Peggy Ann Mendenhall
Peggy Ann Mendenhall, age 82, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 18, 2019, at Memorial Hospital in Santa Rosa CA. She was born June 14, 1936, in San Jose, CA. She was a 1954 graduate of San Jose High School. She married Charles ("Chuck") Mendenhall on May 1st, 1974. She is survived by her husband, Chuck; daughter Toni, sons Mark and David, step sons David and Doug, and grandchildren Jessica, Douglas Jr., Alex, Angelina, great-grandchildren Emma and Lucy. Peg loved time spent with her family and friends. She loved playing golf at Oakmont Golf Club (especially winning money off her husband and son Mark).
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 8, 2019