Raymond "Buzz" Rogina
Born on February 27, 1928, in Santa Rosa, passed away peacefully January 21, 2019. Raymond known as Ray and/or Buzz grew up with nine siblings on Ludwig Avenue and attended Todd School. A hard working man who worked his entire life, never completed school after two weeks of the ninth grade at SRHS, yet successful at many things. He was married to Angelina "Angie" Ricca 68 years until her death December 2016.
In addition, he is preceded in death by parents Anna and Louis Rogina, brothers Frank, Lou, Tony, Ed, Walt, Abe, sisters Ann Capan and Dorothy Peracca. Buzz began his career at American News delivering papers, magazines to businesses such as Sawyer's News, then went on to RJ Lumber. After RJ Lumber, he joined as a proud member of Teamsters 624 and valued employee of Nielsen Freight Lines for many years until his retirement. Throughout his career as a driver, he received many accomplishments and awards. He was a craftsman building their first home with his friend on Glenwood Court. Throughout his life, he always helped anyone who needed it. Family and friends would call him to help build something, roof something or just ask for his advice, he loved people, never saying no. In his younger years, he was an avid deer hunter with his brothers and his nephews working the brush. After retirement, he continued to be active in his garden with flowers and vegetables and gambling at his favorite slot machine at River Rock Casino. He was especially proud of his trumpet plants and dogwood trees. Buzz loved when anyone dropped by to visit, his door was always open and when the person left they always left with something in hand due to his generosity.
Ray leaves behind his daughter Debbie (Pat) Bradley of Santa Rosa, two grandchildren Jennifer McGehee, Santa Rosa and Christopher Bradley, Cotati. In addition, he leaves behind his sister Helen Stevens, sister-in-law Anna Rogina and many nieces and nephews who think the world of him. His humor was incredible and he will be terribly missed.
The family would like to thank Kaiser Hospital Staff for the care during these years, Sheryl and Joe his home caregivers, Serenity Care Home and Gina of Heartland Hospice.
Per his request there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, if you wish, please give to .
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 3, 2019