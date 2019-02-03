|
Richard "Richie" Von Hasselbring
August 18, 1951 - January 24, 2019
Born in Mineola, Long Island, New York.
In 1975, drove his BMW motorcycle cross country, settling in Marin County. Later residing in Petaluma for over thirty years.
No longer to suffer from the terrible, debilitating lung disease that has consumed him these last years. His strength and patience during these months resolute. Richie took his last breath in the loving arms of his devoted wife Annie Bajkowski, who was by his side this last difficult year.
Meticulous factotum.
Benevolent roadie to many.
Optimistic fisherman.
Skilled first baseman, a lefty, and 6'6".
Dessert his forte.
A proud man with a great sense of humor and a gentle heart.
These last years while tethered to his oxygen, he enjoyed every televised Giants/Warriors
game. Full time reading of his weekly stash of library books.
His afternoons hearing about "ancient aliens" and the latest "breaking news on CNN".
We would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Kaiser hospital in Terra Linda for their care.
A send off at sea per Richie's request is in the works. Contact [email protected]
Peace be with you, my boy!
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 3, 2019