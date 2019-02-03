|
Robert E. "Bob" Crawford
December 17, 1929 - January 24, 2019
Robert E. "Bob" Crawford, 89, passed away peacefully at home in Windsor surrounded by family and entered into Heaven on January 24, 2019. Bob was born to Charles and Leona Crawford on December 17, 1929 in Illinois. He served in the United States Air Force from 1948-1952 and attended Arizona State University earning a Bachelor's Degree in Geography.
Bob went on to graduate from Law School and joined the California Bar Association in 1978. He was an attorney for the cities of Healdsburg and Santa Rosa, and also represented the Windsor Water District and the Windsor Fire Department before retiring in 2000.
Bob was a long-time member of Kiwanis International and proud to be a founding member of Windsor Kiwanis. Bob was an avid reader and writer, he instilled the love of books in his children and grandchildren. He passion for reading was so strong, he picked up the pen and authored four books including, The Witches Three.
In addition to being a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend, he was a lawyer, rancher, author, city planner, artist, and veteran to name a few titles.
Bob is loved, missed and survived by: his loving wife of almost 45 years, Donna M. Crawford, of Windsor; his children, Ammond (and his wife, Amanda) Crawford, and Sharon Satow; his grandchildren, Malachi and Hannah Crawford, and Samantha (and her husband, Luke) Boris, and Stephanie and Garrison Satow. He is also survived by his sister, Cheryl (and her husband, Kevin) Sweeney; Brenda Apyrl; and by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Leona Crawford; his sister, Jackie Keeler; brother, Charles Crawford; and sister-in-law, Millie Crawford.
Friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 11:30 am at the United Methodist Church, 9451 Brooks Rd. S., Windsor, CA 95492. Private inurnment will take place at the Shiloh District Cemetery in Windsor. In lieu of flowers, please give to in Bob's honor.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 3, 2019