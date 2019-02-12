|
Robert E. "Bob" Jacobson
Bob passed away in his sleep early February 4, 2019 at 96. A veteran of World War II, he had enlisted in the US Army Air Corps in 1942 and served until the end of the war.
He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Alberta and all six of their children, Patricia, Robert Jr, Victoria, John, Thomas and Anita. He is also survived by nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Bob, also known as "Jake", was a past volunteer on the US Liberty Ship, SS Jeremiah O'Brian and a member of the Early Days Gas Engine and Tractor Assn. (31).
He will be lovingly remembered and deeply missed by his family and all of his friends. There will be no service per his request.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 12, 2019