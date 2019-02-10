|
Robert Ross "Bobby" Kiel
1944 - 2019
Bobby Kiel passed away on January 23, 2019 after a battle with MSA. He was born in Chicago, Illinois on September 1, 1944. Bobby lived his early years in Los Angeles, summers in Yosemite, but lived most of his adult life in San Francisco. He spent a few years in Mammoth Lakes as well as living in Scottsdale and Miami Beach, but he always came back to his favorite city in the world, San Francisco. Bobby graduated from California State University at Northridge with a degree in History. Bobby served in both The California Army National Guard and The United States Army Reserve from 1965-1970. Bobby was an accomplished restaurateur for most of his life. He opened several restaurants for others as well as four restaurants of his own. He was also a Commercial Real Estate Broker specializing in Retail Leasing. Bobby spent many great years drinking great wines and dining out with his beautiful wife of 18 years, Char. They met and married in St. Helena in the Napa Valley. Bobby loved going to the wine country, he was a foodie, and very social. But most of all he was so proud of his son, Taylor. They shared a love of all things military, airplanes, helicopters…and tinkering in the garage with his cars and gadgets.
Bobby and Char decided to move from The Marina District in San Francisco and buy a small vineyard near Historic Sonoma. The Rocking 'K' Vineyard harvested its' first Pinot Noir in October 2010 winning a gold metal in 2013 from the San Francisco Chronicle.
Bobby is survived by his wife Char, son Taylor, a U.S. Army Black Hawk pilot that served in Afghanistan in 2013, daughter in-law Courtney, granddaughter Lorelei Autumn, brother Marty, sister in-law Sharon, niece Sarah, and first wife Judi Kiel. Predeceasing Bobby were his father, Eddie Kiel, mother Dorothy Lyon, and step father Phillip Lyon.
Gifts in Bobby's honor may be made by sending wildflower seeds to: Rocking K Vineyard - PO Box 1663 Sonoma, CA 95476.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 10, 2019