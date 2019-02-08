|
Dr. Ronald W. Byledbal
Dr. Ronald W. Byledbal passed away surrounded by family and friends on December 26, 2018 at the age of 85.
Ron was born on September 3, 1933, in Buffalo, New York to William and Irene Byledbal. After graduating from East High School, he attended Canisius College where he graduated in 1954. He went on to the School of Medicine at the University of Buffalo, graduating as a Doctor of Medicine in 1958. He served his internship at Ohio State University and received certification in Psychiatry from the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology in 1966.
Shortly after accepting an appointment as Assistant Administrator for the Napa State Hospital, Ron was drafted. He received the rank of Captain upon his appointment as a Reserve Commissioned Officer in the United States Army in September 1966 and graduated Medical Field Service School in February 1967. He was honorably discharged with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in March 1969.
Shortly after returning to Napa following his discharge, Ron relocated to Santa Rosa and spent the next 25 years in private practice. He also served as a Forensic Psychiatrist for Sonoma and Napa counties. He retired from private practice in 1994 but continued to serve the mental health community in various positions for several years.
Ron spent his retirement traveling the United States with his wife of 34 years Karen in a variety of recreational vehicles. Ron loved planning his and Karen's adventures. He loved this country's natural beauty and the people whose paths they crossed.
One of Ron's greatest joys was engaging in conversations with friends, neighbors, co-workers, and strangers with whom he could share his favorite jokes and puns. Ron always had a fun story to tell that relaxed everyone and often brought on raucous laughter. Ron's humor and presence always made you feel like you were best friends.
Ron fully enjoyed life. He loved to listen to classical music. He loved reading fiction as much as keeping up with his professional reading. Ron enjoyed all cars, but especially classic cars and could tell you the exact difference between a 1941 and 1942 Cadillac. Ron always enjoyed good food and a good bottle of wine. Those of us that knew Ron will miss the richness and fullness of his presence.
Ron is survived by his wife Karen, his daughter Sharon Byledbal Laack and husband John, his son Brian Lawry and wife Barbara, grandchildren Katie, Terese, Nichole, and Travis, great-grandchildren Emma, Clair, and Jane, and Ron's brother Bob Byledbal and wife Grace, nephew Robbie and niece Susan.
A gathering to celebrate Ron's life will be held at his home on Saturday, February 23 from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2019