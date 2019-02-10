|
Lt. Col. Ronald W.
Kron, USMC (Ret.)
Lt. Col. Ronald W. Kron, USMC (Ret.) passed away peacefully on February 4, 2019. He was born October 23, 1930, to Vicar and Grace Kron of Alexander Valley. Ron was a Vietnam Veteran serving in the United States Marine Corps, enlisting in 1951 and retiring in 1972. Ron is preceded in death by his first wife Ardyth, and his brother, Delbert. Ron is survived by his wife Arlene, his children Joann, Bob and Sandy, his four stepchildren, Kim, Rick, Bob, and Nancy, and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A "Celebration of Life" will be held Saturday, February 16th at 2 p.m. at the American Legion Auxiliary in Healdsburg, 1248 N. Fitch Mountain Road. Donations in Ron's name may be made to the Healdsburg Museum and Historical Society, 221 Matheson Street, and Flying Leatherneck Historical Foundation, P.O. Box 45316, San Diego, CA, 92145.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 10, 2019