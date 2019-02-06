|
Roy L. Germone
January 31, 1920 - January 24, 2019
Roy L. Germone, loving husband for over 74 years to the late Juanita Germone, passed away peacefully in his home in the company of his son, Gary, on January 24, 2019. Roy was born of Italian parents, Joseph Germone and Margaret (Roascio) Germone, on January 31, 1920, in Sebastopol on Germone Road. He graduated from the following schools: Analy Union High School, Santa Rosa Junior College, and finally The University of California, San Francisco, School of Pharmacy where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree.
During his time at Analy High School and Santa Rosa Junior College, Roy participated in, and excelled at, a variety of sports including baseball, basketball, football, and track and field (pole vaulting).
After completing his college education, Roy married his one and only sweetheart, Juanita Babbitt, then volunteered for the U.S. Army where he served in the Medical Corp from 1942 to 1946. In 1942, while in service at Letterman General Hospital in San Francisco, he played on the Letterman baseball team and was voted the most valuable player. In 1943, their first child, Larry, was born at the UCSF Hospital. From 1943 to 1946, he served in Swindon, England with the 154th General Hospital where he was in charge of the hospital pharmacy. Of special interest is that while stationed in England, Roy, who was an outstanding table tennis player, was chosen to represent the Army in a table tennis match, held in London, against the American champion. Roy lost a very close game (21-18), but it was the best game he had ever played.
In 1946, after serving for four years, Roy returned to San Francisco where he was employed as the manager of the Medico-Dental Prescription Pharmacy on Sutter Street.
In 1948, their daughter, Linda, was also born in San Francisco.
In 1950, Roy and his family relocated to Santa Rosa where he and his wife, Juanita, established their own business: Germone's Pharmacy located across from the Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital specializing in prescription dispensing and the professional manufacturing of specific medicines as requested by the doctors for their patients.
He spent several years formulating a sun-screening agent where he was finally able to solubilize the active ingredient: para-aminobenzoic acid (PABA). A major sunscreen manufacturer later copied this excellent preparation.
In 1954, their son, Gary, was born in Santa Rosa.
As his pharmacy practice grew, in 1970, Roy incorporated his business and changed the name to Pharmacon Pharmacy during which time he further applied his vast knowledge of his profession to providing specialized pharmaceutical service to convalescent hospitals and residential care homes, also working with State and Federal personnel developing proper regulations concerning patient care.
After Roy retired in 1984, he took his passion and affinity for horticulture and established, in Sebastopol, the Roy Germone Research and Demonstration Farm in conjunction with the University of California Extension, at Davis. On the farm, he grew many varieties of fruit trees with different rootstocks attempting to find which would be best suited for the Sonoma County Area. The variety of trees consisted of Apricots, four kinds of Cherries, Nectarines, Peaches, Asian Pears, Pineapple Guava, Apples, and Plums, as well as, various berries such as Raspberries and Blueberries. Each fruit tree was irrigated with different emitters that released specific amounts of water. The farm drew many professional and nonprofessional visitors who wanted to learn about the proper care of fruit trees, which included pruning, irrigation, growing, grafting, and spraying.
Outside of his love for the Research Farm, Roy also immensely enjoyed fishing in various parts of California, such as Lake Shasta, the Trinity Mountains, and Bodega Bay; the Rogue and Campbell Rivers in Oregon; and the Port Alberni Inlet in Canada.
In 1952, Roy pursued another new interest by joining the Santa Rosa Golf and Country Club. His greatest thrill and accomplishment in golf was the day he drove the 321-yard par 4 hole at the Pukalani Golf Course at the base of Mt. Haleakala in Maui, which no one had ever done before. Roy remained an active member at the Santa Rosa Golf and Country Club for 66 years playing many tournaments throughout the years with his friends.
In addition to playing golf, over the years Roy also enjoyed many family vacations full of snow skiing and water-skiing. After he retired, he also took up the game of tennis where he became a formidable opponent at the net.
Roy was also an authority on wild mushrooms collecting select varieties in Italy, British Columbia, Washington, Oregon and California.
Roy also had the rare ability to communicate with wild animals. A video was taken of Roy coaxing a Blue Jay out of a tree in his backyard and having the bird land on his arm where the bird remained for many minutes. While at Yellowstone National Park, Roy saw a moose across a small stream and began talking to it in a soft, gentle voice. The animal gradually crossed the stream to within five feet of Roy who then decided that the moose was close enough and hopped back into his car. Two other incidents occurred, one at Goat Rock (Sonoma Coast) and the other at Little River (Mendocino Coast) where he was able both times to talk to a seagull and have it land and walk over to him to eat out of his hand.
Above all, Roy's true love was for his family: Juanita, his wife of over 74 years, who he always called his "angel", his three children, Larry, Linda and Gary, his four lovely granddaughters, and two wonderful great grandsons. Roy was a wonderful father and loving husband, who never missed an opportunity to share his love and create lasting memories.
Predeceased by his daughter, Linda, Roy is survived by his son, Larry (Judy), his son, Gary (Susanne), his granddaughters, Kris (James Gray), Ann (Michael McKinley), Monique, (John McCullough), Noelle Germone, his great grandsons, Luke McKinley, James McCullough, nephew, Gerald Corsi (Buff), nieces, Sandy (Ken Butterworth) and Dede Germone.
The family wishes to thank Memorial Hospice for the compassionate and loving care they provided Roy in his final days. In memory, please consider donating to Memorial Hospice of St. Joseph Health, Santa Rosa, (707) 568-1094. Private services were held on Monday, February 4, 2019, at the Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Santa Rosa.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 6, 2019