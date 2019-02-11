|
Sherry Antone Forde
November 1, 1951 - February 5, 2019
Sherry Antone Forde, 67, died on February 5, 2019 at her home in Windsor. She was born on November 1, 1951 in Oakland, CA to Stephen Joseph and Doris Marie (Nolan) Antone; lived in San Leandro and was a 30 year resident of Windsor. Sherry was married to Robert F. Forde on April 2, 2002 in Las Vegas, NV. She received her Bachelor's degree from Cal State Hayward. Sherry worked as a medical technician at Memorial Hospital and as an EKG monitor technician at Marin General Hospital. Sherry enjoyed several sports. She was a masters swimmer, competitive runner, and occasional golfer. She was also an accomplished cellist. Sherry had a great love for animals, wild and domestic, and gave her support to several organizations including the SPCA and Defenders of Wildlife. Her all time favorite was her beloved yellow lab, Douglas. She is survived by her husband, Robert F. Forde. A memorial service will begin at 10:00am on February 15, 2019, at the Windsor Healdsburg Mortuary at 9660 Old Redwood Highway in Windsor, CA. The officiant will be the Reverend Rick Barker. There will be a reception at Charlie's at the Windsor Golf Club at 1pm. Memorial donations can be made to North County Hospice, 205 East Street, Healdsburg, CA 95448.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 11, 2019