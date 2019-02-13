|
|
Shirley Church
Shirley Church, 62, of Commerce City, CO passed away on Monday, February 4, 2019 at her sister's home in Greeley surrounded by family. She was born to Dan and Sarah (Cooley) Church on January 26, 1957 and grew up in Bodega Bay, CA.
She attended Bodega Bay Elementary School and Tomales High School.
Shirley was a family caregiver, taking care of her grandmother and parents. She moved to Colorado seven years ago to care for her great-nephew, Connor.
She was an avid reader developing quite a collection of books, and was an impeccable seamstress and crafter. She most enjoyed her time with family, especially playing Legos with Connor.
Survivors include her sisters; Patricia (Phillip) Mahoney, Betty (Brian) Hall and Sandy (Dwight) Sory, nieces and nephew; Danielle (Dan) Kiaha, Jennifer (Yates) Burt, Nicole (Zach) Armstrong, Brett and Brittany Hall and four great nieces and nephews; Connor, Linus, Addi and Gus.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Services will be held in the summer of 2019 at Grand Lake Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to the "Weld County Humane Society" or the "Coast Guard Foundation" at coastguardfoundation.org. Friends may leave condolences at AdamsonCares.com.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 13, 2019