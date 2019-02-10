|
Stephen James Hostetter
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Stephen James Hostetter on January 26, 2019 after a swift struggle with cancer. Steve was born on July 22, 1963 in Santa Rosa to James and Bernita Hostetter. He was a 1981 graduate of Cardinal Newman High School. While attending Santa Rosa Junior College, "Mr. Macy" could be found either working in the Tiger Shop men's department at Macys or conducting informal gatherings at "The Coop". Steve was a friend to many. He could strike up a conversation with anyone and had a light within him whenever he entered a room. He graduated from UC Irvine where he was a member of the Kappa Sigma fraternity. Steve spent over 25 years in the hotel industry. He began his career as a valet at the Ritz-Carlton while in college and ended up being a sought after general manager. It is at the Ritz where Steve met his wife, Caryl. Together they shared almost 20 years of partnership. Steve loved spending time with family. He was an extremely devoted father and husband. His family loved their annual trips to Hawaii. Steve could often be found on his paddleboard and just recently was excited about the addition of an outrigger to his extensive board collection. Steve would never forget a face or a name. Steve was a faithful Christian. He regularly attended Mariners Community Church in Newport Beach for the past 30 years. Steve is survived by his wife Caryl, daughter Emma (18) and son Henry (15), all of Laguna Hills. He is predeceased by his parents, Jim and Bernita Hostetter, both having passed within a year and a half. Steve is enormously missed by his brother Mike Hostetter and sister Jennifer Hostetter Averbuck (Chico). His nieces, Hallie and Hannah, and nephews, Will and Sam will miss the stories and laughter that he shared whenever they were together.
Private family services are planned.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 10, 2019