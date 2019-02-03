|
|
Thelma Lazzari
Thelma Lazzari passed away peacefully at Kaiser Hospital on January 25, 2019. She is survived by her loving family, Tony, her husband of 63 years, sons David and Frank, her daughter Pamela, son-in-law Stephen Haught and grandsons Brian and Timothy Haught. Thelma was born in San Francisco on February 1, 1933 to Paul and Margaret Lewis. She had one brother, David, deceased.
Thelma dedicated her life to being a housewife and raising their three children. She was active in the Fairmont Homeowners Association and Pacifica National Little League. She enjoyed spending her summers at the Russian River with family and friends.
A celebration of her life will be held in the spring. She will be missed by all.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 3, 2019