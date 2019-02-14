|
Virgil Leslie Peter
Virgil Leslie Peter was born March 11, 1929 in Cotati and passed away February 11, 2019 at home in Sebastopol surrounded by his loving family. He has been a lifelong resident of Sonoma County. Virgil served our country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War receiving the Purple Heart. He was a member of the Sebastopol VFW and the Sonoma County Farmers Market. Virgil enjoyed gardening, fishing, hunting, feeding his cows and working on his farm, but most of all spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Georgia and his grandson, Michael Duckhorn. Virgil is survived by his daughter Linda "David" Duckhorn; three sons, Tom, Gary "Diane" and Larry "Diane Starkey" Peter; brother, Richard Peter; sister, Joan "Gary" Howard; 9 grandchildren, 13 1/2 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. A Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 10:00 - 11:00 with the Funeral Service starting at 11:00 at Pleasant Hills Memorial Park & Mortuary, 1700 Pleasant Hill Road, Sebastopol, CA. In lieu of flowers donations may be mailed to Exchange Bank/Carson Pforsich Recovery Fund, 720 Gravenstein Hwy. North, Sebastopol, CA 95472.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2019