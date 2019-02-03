|
|
Yvonne Allison Wilcox
Yvonne Allison Wilcox, 80, of Santa Barbara, California, passed peacefully in her sleep on January 16, 2019.
Yvonne was born in Wallasey, County Cheshire, England, in 1938, the sixth of seven children. She excelled in academics, and became the first of her family to attend university, graduating from the University of Liverpool with a degree in Microbiology.
Soon after graduating, Yvonne immigrated to the United States, where her two older sisters and their husbands had recently settled. While working at a hospital in New Jersey, Yvonne met Marie, a young widow with dreams of starting a new life in California, and in 1963, the two friends packed everything they owned into Yvonne's tiny convertible MGA, and drove west.
Living in San Francisco, Yvonne soon found work at the Naval Biological Labs in Oakland, where she met a handsome young guitar-playing veteran named Doug Wilcox. The two bonded over their shared passion for traditional American folk music, and their first date was a house party thrown by Faith Petric, the legendary founder of the San Francisco Folk Music Club. A few years later, Doug would stay at Faith's house while Yvonne (now his wife) gave birth first to Paul Kennedy, in 1967, and then Heather Margaret, in 1970.
Doug's teaching career led the young couple to Sonoma County, where Yvonne became a medical lab technologist. She worked for many years at Santa Rosa Medical Laboratory, where she made friendships that would last a lifetime. Yvonne and Doug raised their children in a home filled with music and friends, eating food grown in the old apple orchard behind their Sebastopol house.
Yvonne eventually retired from the lab, but never slowed down. She enjoyed hiking, running, and gardening, and she volunteered her time teaching adult literacy, mentoring high school students, and working with groups like LandPaths and Sonoma Land Trust to protect and preserve the western Sonoma County countryside that she'd come to love so much.
In 2004, Yvonne was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease, a progressive and as-yet incurable neurological disorder which she would fight tirelessly for the rest of her life. When her disease made it harder to pursue physical activities, Yvonne discovered new challenges. Always a voracious reader, she joined a local writers' group and began to write her own poems and memoirs. As with every other endeavor she set her mind to, Yvonne showed immense talent in this realm as well, winning awards and getting stories published in numerous anthologies and periodicals. Her own published book of poems and short stories has become a treasured favorite among her many friends and admirers.
In 2013, Doug and Yvonne moved to Santa Barbara, Doug's boyhood home, to be closer to family, including their two precious grandchildren.
Throughout life, Yvonne was known for her quick wit, her sense of humor, her intelligence, her integrity, and her deep compassion and fundamental kindness. And nothing - not even Parkinson's Disease - could ever take these things from her. In the last weeks of her life, Yvonne was surrounded with love and support. She was neither ill, nor in any pain. May she forever rest in peace.
Yvonne is survived by her loving husband, Douglas Wilcox, her devoted son, Paul (Kira) Wilcox, her adoring daughter, Heather Wilcox, and her beloved grandchildren, Allison Grace Wilcox and Robert Douglas Wilcox. She is also survived by her sisters Joyce (Eric) Young and Hilary "Kay" (Chris) French; her aunt, Ann Weber; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A celebration of Yvonne's life will be held on Saturday, February 9th, at 10:00 a.m. at the chapel at the Samarkand, Santa Barbara. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to (michaeljfox.org), in support of its mission to find a cure for Parkinson's Disease
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 3, 2019