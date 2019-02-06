|
Zelah Marlene "Marti" Albert
June 7, 1951 - February 1, 2019
Zelah Marlene "Marti" Albert (Mulkey) died in Albany, Oregon at the age of 67 after a long battle with cancer.
Marti is survived by her beloved husband Robert Albert; daughter and son-in-law Brandi and Ben Keeth of Stayton, OR. Her daughter and son-in-law Sarah and Bob Martin of Philomath, OR. Her grandchildren Bindi (11) and Marley (7) Keeth and Abby Martin (11). As well as sister Kendra and her husband Ed and daughter Kirsten Knudson of Santa Rosa, CA. Sister Kayra and her husband Dennis Dobbin of Oren, UT and brother Clifford Fivecoat of Emmett, Idaho. As well as a host of other wonderful family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her son Craig Albert who passed at the age of 14 and brother Kenneth Duane "KD" Mulkey.
Marti was born in Santa Rosa, CA to Ken and Zelah Mulkey. She graduated from Santa Rosa High School in 1969 and moved to Oregon in 1971 where she met and married Robert Albert of Scio, OR in 1973. In 1976, she began working for Social Security. She retired from Social Security as a Technical Expert in Albany in 2006.
Celebration of life will be June 8, in Albany, OR. Condolences may be sent to 3718 Geary St. SE, Albany, OR 97322.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 6, 2019