Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fisher Funeral Home Inc
306 Washington St Sw
Albany, OR 97321
(541) 928-3349
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
Albany, OR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Zelah Albert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Zelah Marlene "Marti" Albert


1951 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Zelah Marlene "Marti" Albert Notice
Zelah Marlene "Marti" Albert
June 7, 1951 - February 1, 2019
Zelah Marlene "Marti" Albert (Mulkey) died in Albany, Oregon at the age of 67 after a long battle with cancer.
Marti is survived by her beloved husband Robert Albert; daughter and son-in-law Brandi and Ben Keeth of Stayton, OR. Her daughter and son-in-law Sarah and Bob Martin of Philomath, OR. Her grandchildren Bindi (11) and Marley (7) Keeth and Abby Martin (11). As well as sister Kendra and her husband Ed and daughter Kirsten Knudson of Santa Rosa, CA. Sister Kayra and her husband Dennis Dobbin of Oren, UT and brother Clifford Fivecoat of Emmett, Idaho. As well as a host of other wonderful family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her son Craig Albert who passed at the age of 14 and brother Kenneth Duane "KD" Mulkey.
Marti was born in Santa Rosa, CA to Ken and Zelah Mulkey. She graduated from Santa Rosa High School in 1969 and moved to Oregon in 1971 where she met and married Robert Albert of Scio, OR in 1973. In 1976, she began working for Social Security. She retired from Social Security as a Technical Expert in Albany in 2006.
Celebration of life will be June 8, in Albany, OR. Condolences may be sent to 3718 Geary St. SE, Albany, OR 97322.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices