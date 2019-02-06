Home

J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated
3050 West Hundred Road
Chester, VA 23831
(804) 748-2500
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated
3050 West Hundred Road
Chester, VA 23831
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Chester United Methodist Church
ALAN LEE MATTHEWS


ALAN LEE MATTHEWS
1958 - 2019
ALAN LEE MATTHEWS Obituary
Alan Lee Matthews, 61, of Chester, passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019, in Richmond. He was born on January 11, 1958, in Charlottesville, and was the son of the late Archie Leo and Janie Pugh Matthews. He graduated from Virginia Tech in 1980 with a degree in chemical engineering and spent his entire career at Hercules, Inc. and successor companies. He thoroughly enjoyed the Blue Ridge Mountains, photography, picture editing and, above all else, spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife of nearly thirty-four years, Susan Preston Matthews and two sons, Russell John Matthews (wife Christine) of East Rutherford, NJ, Chad Alan Matthews (wife Megan) of Mechanicsville; grandson, Grayson Lee Matthews also of Mechanicsville; brothers James Gormley (wife Kathleen) and Charles Austin Matthews; brother-in-law, Brian Preston (wife Jennifer); and numerous nephews, niece, cousins, and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at Chester United Methodist Church, with Rev. Clara Gestwick officiating. The family will receive friends for visitation from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Friday, February 8, 2019, at J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home in Chester. The family requests memorial contributions be made to the Chester United Methodist Church, 12132 Percival St, Chester, VA 23831.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019
