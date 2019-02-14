|
|
Our hearts were saddened by the passing of our beloved, Ms. Alice Jeanie Burgess who passed on Wednesday, February 5, 2019, at her residence. We're so glad God opened the gates of heaven for her to come in.
Jeanie was a native of South Carolina born on February 17, 1945, to the late Eugene and Serressa Burgess. The family moved to Virginia five years later. She was educated in the Petersburg Public School Systems. She worked numerous jobs but preferred working one-on-one as a nursing assistant. Her hobbies included cooking and listening to R&B and jazz music.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Gabriel "Gabby" Burgess; and her brother, Vernon Parker.
Jeanie leaves to cherish her memory: three children, Nathaniel Burgess (Jovi) of Kuwait, Antwone Burgess of Petersburg, VA, and Marvin Burgess Chesterfield County, VA; grandchildren, Janine Grey, Nathaniel Burgess, Jr. and Nathalie C. Burgess; three brothers, Wesley Burgess (Rosetta), Lewis Burgess and Ronald Burgess, all of Petersburg, VA; five sisters, Carolyn Crane and Doris Burgess, both of Petersburg, VA, Gloria Hall (Linwood) of Chesapeake, VA, Annette Richardson and Serressa A. Burgess, both of Chesterfield County, VA; a special devoted friend, James Worshom; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Royal Baptist Church, 316 St. Mark Street, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. Phillip Williams, eulogist. The interment to follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
The family will assemble 12:00 p.m. the day of the service and also receive friends at 2041 Walton Street, Petersburg, VA.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019