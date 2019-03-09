Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated
3050 West Hundred Road
Chester, VA 23831
(804) 748-2500
Resources
More Obituaries for ALICE BRANDLI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALICE JUNE BRANDLI

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ALICE JUNE BRANDLI Obituary
Alice June (Blackmon) Brandli, 86, of Chester, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on March 4, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph "Fred" and two children, Barbara JoAnn and Patrick Wayne. She retired as a Lab Technician from Honeywell after 41 years of service.
She is survived by a daughter, Debra (Robert); a son, Michael (Beverly); three grandchildren, Michelle Perry (Chuck), Joy Wendling (Kyle), and Christen Brandli (Auby), as well as seven great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and lifelong friends, the Turney family.
Services will be private. Arrangements by the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now