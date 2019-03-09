|
|
Alice June (Blackmon) Brandli, 86, of Chester, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on March 4, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph "Fred" and two children, Barbara JoAnn and Patrick Wayne. She retired as a Lab Technician from Honeywell after 41 years of service.
She is survived by a daughter, Debra (Robert); a son, Michael (Beverly); three grandchildren, Michelle Perry (Chuck), Joy Wendling (Kyle), and Christen Brandli (Auby), as well as seven great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and lifelong friends, the Turney family.
Services will be private. Arrangements by the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019