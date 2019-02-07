|
Ms. Annie Laurie Green, also known as "Ann," passed away peacefully at her residence after a brief battle with cancer. The Lord decided that Ann had run her race, and deserved a peaceful rest. Ann was surrounded by family and friends.
Ann lived in Petersburg, VA, and was married to the late Leethaniel Green. Ann relocated to New York for numerous years. Ann moved back to Petersburg, VA, and resided with her children.
Ann was a devoted member of Mount Olivet Baptist Church where she faithfully served. She was also a member of the Singles Ministry.
Ann retired from Southside Virginia Training Center as a supervisor for 17 years. Ann loved nursing and doing home care. She volunteered as Assistive Secretary for the neighborhood watch and she greatly enjoyed visiting the sick in nursing home prior to her death. She was there when you needed help and she was there if you just needed someone to talk to.
Our family treasured the times spent with her and loved how she would encourage us to make good decisions in our lives and put God first.
Annie Laurie Green was preceded in death by her brother, James A. "Jimmy" Cain; grandmother, Annie L. Cain; two aunts, Mary Graves and Ida C. Fisher; cousins, W.T. Jones, Argie Whitaker, Palmer Jones, Sharron Jones, Lemonies Jones and Ruth Thompson.
Ann leaves to cherish her precious memories: four children, Leonardo M. "Lee" Green, and Shelonda R. Green, both of Petersburg, VA, Staci D. Green of Harrisonburg, VA, and Leethaniel "Junie" Green, Jr. of New York; thirteen grandchildren; twenty-three great-grandchildren; a very devoted loving friend, Ricky Graves; godson, Kevin Jones; cousins, Charmaine Sedgwick of Maryland, Bridget McMullen, Nadine Williams, Everard Jones Pamela Brown and Marion Marris, all of Petersburg, VA, and Arnette Bishop of Ettrick, VA; devoted friends, Eva Murray, Maggie Hawthorne, Jackie Stephens, Edna Cain, Shirley Skinners, Carol Thomas, and Carolyn Jones; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends she loved dearly.
Service will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 9, 2019, at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, 800 Augusta Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. Wesley K. McLaughlin, Pastor, eulogist. The interment will follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
The family will assemble 1:00 p.m. the day of the service and will receive friends at 1112 Pointer Street, Petersburg, VA.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019