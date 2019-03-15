Mrs. Annie Lee Brown, 87, of 9117 Rowanty Road, Carson, VA, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, March 11, 2019. She was born on June 10, 1931, in Sussex County to the late Mr. Robert and Mrs. Obella May.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Winston Brown, Sr.; grandparents, Mr. Eastern and Ester Cooke; son, Sylvester Brown; grandson, Eric "EG" Green; and granddaughter, Bethal Brown; brother, Robert "Junie" May; sisters-in-law, Helen Brown, Paulean and Virginia May; brothers-in-law, Levi Brown, Sr, Tom May, and Alexander Brown.

Annie accepted Christ at an early age and was a member of Saint John Baptist Church, Stony Creek, VA. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. There was no one she met who was ever a stranger in her eyes. She enjoyed spending time with her love ones, dancing, listening to music and grandchildren who were the apples of her eye.

She was employed at Southside Regional Medical Center for forty-two years and an housekeeper for fifteen years with Dr. Heather.

Mrs. Annie Brown leaves to cherish her memory a devoted son, Winston Brown, Sr; fifteen grandchildren among them two devoted, Bonnie Jones (Dwayne) and Damon Brown, Sr., Connie Cheatman (Jerome), Maxine Green (Charles), Randell Green (Trina), Michael Perry, Antoine Brown, Chris Holloway, Tanisha Parker, Toral Massenburg, Deontae Brown, Tanesha Jackson-Pitt, Tierra Grandison, Dayshia Brown, and Michelle Saunders; host of great, and great great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Arlene Adam; host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends, among them a devoted friend and caregiver, Janice Boone and granddaughter, Bonnie Jones; devoted cousins, Ruth Harris (whom was like a sister) and Helen Jones.

Special thanks to caregiver Shameka Wynn, Encompass Health and Hospice, and staff of Southside Regional Medical Center.

Celebration of Life service will be held 12 noon, Saturday, March 16, 2019, at St. Paul's Baptist Church, 12364 St. John Baptist Church Rd., Stony Creek, Va. Rev. Earl May, officiating. Interment will follow at Rising Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Carson, VA.

Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019