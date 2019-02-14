Home

Woods United Methodist Church
7200 Hickory Rd
Petersburg, VA 23803
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Woods United Methodist Church
7200 Hickory Road
South Chesterfield, VA
Service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Woods United Methodist Church
7200 Hickory Road
South Chesterfield, VA
ANNIE MAE FLOWERS TENCH


ANNIE MAE FLOWERS TENCH Obituary
Annie Mae Flowers Tench entered this life on September 25, 1933. She departed this life on February 7, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Wave Bishop Tench, Jr. She is survived by her children, Wave Bishop Tench III and Jo Tench Frith and their families.
A service to honor the life and death of Annie will be held at Woods United Methodist Church, 7200 Hickory Road, South Chesterfield, at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 16, 2019. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the church service. Her internment will follow the church service at Woods Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Annie's memory to Woods United Methodist Church.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019
