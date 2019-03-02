|
|
I have fought the good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith. II Timothy 4:7.
Mr. Asa M. "Butch" Heath peacefully began his journey to his heavenly home on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at Memorial Regional Medical Center in Hanover. He was born on August 6, 1948, in Prince George, VA, to the late McKinley and Elsie J. Heath.
Butch attended Bessie H. Mason Elementary School and J.E. J. Moore High School in Prince George County. He was baptized at an early age at Union Branch Baptist Church.
Along with his parents, Butch was preceded in death by his first born, Margaret Elizabeth (5 months old); brothers; McKinley Jr., Edward, and John (infant); maternal grandparents, Asa Mallory and Sarah Elizabeth Johnson; and paternal grandmother, Lillie Heath.
Left to cherish his memories: his children, Sherry Allen (William) of Clemmons, NC; Cynthia Taub (Lonnie) of Fredericksburg, Asarie Spencer (Max) of Petersburg, and son, Asa Heath (Kinesha) of St. Johns, FL; grandchildren, Brianna, William III, Jalen, Linana, Alyssa, Caden and Madison; sisters, Barbara Cary (Deacon Ivory) of Petersburg, Zettamae Ethington (James) of Prince George; Susie Brandon (Kenneth) of Newport News; mothers of his children; an aunt; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends. Butch also leaves behind a very special friend, and his beloved feline, Miss Elle.
Service will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday, March 4, 2019, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. Andrew J. White, Sr., eulogist. The interment will be private.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Sunday, March 3, 2019, at the funeral establishment.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019