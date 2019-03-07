|
|
It has been said that when a person leaves this world, they earn angel's wings in Heaven. What happens when the one that dies was already an angel on Earth?
During the early morning hours of March 4, 2019, the earth became a darker place when Beth Ann Beagle ("Feefers," "Butsie") of Petersburg died unexpectantly at age 47 at Southside Regional Medical Center. Beth was the second daughter of Marilyn W. Beagle and Hugh P. Beagle Jr. who preceded her in death. Born on October 11, 1917, in Fort Knox, Kentucky, she was born a month early-a special birthday present for her Mom! She spent much of her early childhood in Mt. Jewett, Pennsylvania, and later Fort Lee, Virginia, before moving to Petersburg when her father retired from military service. She had a happy childhood and made friends very easily and she was her sister, Brenda's best friend.
After graduation from Petersburg High School she attended National Business College in Roanoke, VA, earning a diploma in secretarial studies. She was employed as a customer service associate at the Leggett/Belk/Dillards department store in Colonial Heights, VA, for 13 years and had a genuine passion for helping others in any way she could. After surviving a battle with breast cancer in 2004, she decided to "take a chance, make a change and break away" living out the lyrics of her favorite Kelly Clarkson song and joined the Petersburg Police Department as a records clerk. She truly loved her job supporting the officers, as well as those she worked with.
Beth was a positive energizing force to nearly all who knew her. She lived her life in service to others and was an enthusiastic, active member of the Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer, volunteering, and taking care of her parents as they aged. She was generous and made holidays and birthdays very special for those she loved. She loved to uplift her Facebook community and everyone she friended was treated to a dose of positivity daily. Her sister Brenda, who survives to mourn her loss, feels that she was the true hero and star of the family and does not know how she will make it without her "Feefer's" smiles, words of encouragement and funny stories. The sun has truly fallen out of her sky.
In addition to her sister, she leaves to cherish her memory by her aunt and uncle, Janet and Warren Roll of Pennsylvania; two special cousins, Julie Pitts of Texas and Dan Roll (wife Carol) of Florida; a devoted friend/sister in heart, Tabitha Battle of Chesterfield. In addition, she had two special "furry friends," cats "Misty" and "Opie." She also had so many friends from her job, church family and community it is impossible to mention them all here.
Please join us as we say goodbye and celebrate her life at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer, 1769 S Sycamore Street, Petersburg, Virginia 23805. Interment will follow in Southlawn Memorial Park, S. Prince George. The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Friday night, March 8, 2019, at the Crater Road Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 3935 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, Virginia 23805. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019