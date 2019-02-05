|
|
On January 24, 2019, Ms. Betty Jean Roy entered into eternal rest at her residence. Betty was born on June 30, 1956, in Montpelier, VT, to Marleen H. Hatch and Thomas E. Roy, Sr. She was preceded in death by her mother; and grandmother, Meridan P. Hatch.
Betty was a graduate of Spaulding High School in Barre, VT. An accomplished and avid seamstress, Betty attended and graduated from Woodrow Wilson Rehabilitation Center in Fisherville, VA.
Betty enjoyed fellowshipping with the local Jehovah Witnesses at the Kingdom Hall in Waverly, VA. She also enjoyed gardening, spending time with family and was an animal lover. Betty was well-known for her smile and welcoming demeanor to everyone she encountered.
Betty leaves to cherish her memory her father, Thomas E. Roy, Sr.; the love of her life, Alfred Wilkins, Jr.; children, Alfred Wilkins III (Candace), and Elizabeth Wilkins (James Scales); four grandchildren, Amir Parham, Israel Wilkins, Malik Parham and Zoey Wilkins; four sisters, Barbara Roy (Dennis Grimard), Joann Darling (Fred), Judy Duquette, and Rita Roy (Paul Dunham); one brother, Thomas Roy, Jr.; two special friends, Jean Bolden and Bettie Israel; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at Lily of the Valley Deliverance Center, 411 Oak Street, Waverly, VA, Pastor Marvin Drew, eulogist.
The family will assemble 12:30 p.m. at the church the day of the service.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019