J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 733-8511
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
BRENDA B. BLICK


1941 - 2019
BRENDA B. BLICK Obituary
Brenda B. Blick, our precious jewel slipped away to Heaven February 24, 2019. Born December 3rd, 1941, in the Battersea section of Petersburg, and she was "damn proud of it." She retired from Virginia State Health Department, where she worked as a registered nurse for over 30 years. Most of that time was at the Petersburg Health Department, where she had numerous friends and clients, whom she cared for deeply. Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, Garland L. and Hazel I. Rainey Butler; sister and brother in-law, Shelby and Kenneth "Sonny" Spain; and ex-husband, Wayne E. "Smitty" Smith.
She is survived by her husband, Dennis E. Blick; children, Vickie S. McGee, Brian Keith Smith, Wayne Kerry Smith; stepson, Dennis E. Blick Jr.; brother, Donald E. Butler; grandchildren, Ryan Smith, Kyle Smith, Stephanie Fogel, Justin Blick, Cheyanne Blick; 9 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 2nd, at the Petersburg chapel of the J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, interment private. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019
