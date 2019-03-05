Home

Mrs. Brenda Bannister Griffin of Hopewell, Virginia, entered into eternal rest Sunday, March 3, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her family.
Professional Services entrusted to the staff of J.L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment, 25824 Greensville Ave., Petersburg, Virginia (North Dinwiddie County) Rev. Jeffrey L. Dodson, Sr., funeral director (804)732-5959 and (804)834-3330. Online condolence may be registered at www.jldodsonandsons.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on Mar. 5, 2019
