J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 733-8511
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Dinwiddie Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home
Visitation
Following Services
Dinwiddie Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home
CAROLE POWERS DALY


CAROLE POWERS DALY
CAROLE POWERS DALY Obituary
Carole Powers Daly, 76, of Dinwiddie, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019. Born in Blackstone, VA, she was the daughter of the late Charles Hardy Powers and Maude Procise Powers. She was preceded in death by her husband, David Daly; and brother, Charles Hardy Powers, Jr. Mrs. Daly was employed with Central State Hospital retiring after 32 years of service. In her spare time she enjoyed crocheting and dancing. She loved her animals especially her horses. Mrs. Daly will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her sons, Christopher Dixon (Crystal) and Tracey Hudson (Lisa); grandchildren, Kaitlyn Dixon, Emily Dixon, and Jessica Wang; siblings, Cecelia Edmunds, Margaret Malvin, and Susan Stone; step-children, Sharon D. Chiles, Kenneth M. Daly, James H. Daly, and David O. Daly, Jr.; and several step-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at the Dinwiddie Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Visitation will follow until 4:00 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to your local SPCA. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019
