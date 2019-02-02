|
Mrs. Casserine White King, "Cat," daughter of the late Alfred and Cassie White, was born on December 10, 1936, in Prince George, VA. She departed this life and entered eternal rest on Monday, January 28, 2019, at Southside Regional Medical Center after a period of declining health.
Preceding her in death were her son, Woodrow "Headquarters" Wilson, Jr.; three sisters, and one brother. At an early age, she joined Little Mount Baptist Church in Sussex County before becoming a dedicated and faithful member of Good Shepherd Baptist Church in Petersburg. She was a hard-working employee of Titmus for several years then later giving her time to Hercules in Petersburg.
"Cat" was a loving mother, wife, grandmother, aunt and friend. She was known for her love for beautiful hats, as she wore them all the time and you could always catch her on Sunday afternoons at a good local gospel singing program.
She leaves to cherish her memories: a loving husband, Armour King; two devoted daughters, Mary Perry (Clarence) and Irene Johnson, both of Petersburg; one step-son, Tyrone King of Beaverton, OH; two sisters, Ruth Harris (Frank) and Helen Jones (Joseph), both of Petersburg; one brother-in-law, Leroy Harris of Petersburg; one sister-in-law, Archinette White of Richmond; three grandchildren, Terrance Drew (Alicia), Carmesha Simon (Marvin) and Corey Perry (Charonda), all of Petersburg; nine great grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews. Amongst many friends a few devoted: Doris Walker, Maggie Washington, Mary Parham, Patricia Manson, Ercelle Jones, Gladys Parham and Margaret Hill; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 1:00 p.m. Monday, February 4, 2019, at Good Shepherd Baptist Church, 2223 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, VA, Bishop Jeffrey L. Reaves, Pastor, eulogist. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
The family will assemble 12:00 Noon the day of the service and will also receive friends at 2123 Colston Street, Petersburg, VA.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2019