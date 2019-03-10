|
Catherine Banks, 101, of 5810 Rocky Branch Rd., Sutherland, VA 23885 entered into eternal rest on Saturday morning, March 9, 2019 at her residence.
The family will receive friends at 5900 Rocky Branch Rd., Sutherland, VA. 23885. The family may be contacted by calling 310-7573 or (571) 225-3030.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff- Petersburg Chapel- Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803 (804)863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index on Mar. 10, 2019
