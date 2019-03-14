Catherine Perry Banks, age 101, departed this life peacefully on March 9, 2019, at her residence, two weeks before her 102nd birthday. She was born to the late Howard T. Perry and Mary C. Perry. Catherine was preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law, Roger and Elnora Perry.

In 1932, Catherine was baptized at the Rocky Branch Baptist Church by the Rev. I.H. Ruffin. Upon relocation to Richmond, she became affiliated with the Ebenezer Baptist Church. She was a proud graduate of Armstrong High School, class of 1937.

Catherine began her career doing domestic work but soon found her skill in the art of sewing. Thus, she became a seamstress, fashioning dresses, suits, coats, choir robes, wedding gowns, draperies, as well as making alterations. She could do it all. People in the community would say "just take it to Miss Catherine and she can fix it." She took great pride in her work and always wanted to make sure her customers were pleased.

Catherine enjoyed spending time with family and friends and took great delight in sending cards to people on birthdays, holidays and special occasions. She possessed a great faith and a calming spirit. She was a non-anxious presence, which drew people to her.

Catherine is survived by two loving daughters, Deacon Joyce Banks Robinson and Rev. Dr. Faye Banks Taylor (Walter); niece (like a daughter), Gloria P. Goings; nephew (like a son), William Goings, Jr.; two great nieces, Norieta Martin (Anthony), Renee Goings-Colwell (William III); great-great niece, Joyce Anne Mabel Martin; sister, Eloise P. Griffin and brother, Aubrey Perry; step-grandson, Jonathan Taylor (Kathleen); step-great grandchildren, Kayla and Raven Taylor; children of the heart: Sharlene Wrenn, Patricia Christian, Debera Bonner, Freddie Johnson, Jr., Salena Ware; foster grandson, Christopher Powell; god-granddaughter, Taylor King; special cousins, Brenda Fowlkes, Lillie Mae Skinner and Eugene Harris, special friends: children of the late Leslie and Louanna Fitzgerald, Cheryl, Elois, Frances, Barbara, Hattie, Lisa, Ervin (deceased), Leslie, Jr. and Anita (deceased), Dr. & Mrs. Herbert Anderson, Bertha Pryor, Fannie Jones, Thelma & Kim Jones, Delores Harris, Inez White, Bessie Pegram, Joe Gholson, wonderful neighbor Dorothy Johnson, Rev. Shirley Whitlock, Rev. Dr. Cheryl Auguste, the St. Mark's AME Church family (Kingston, NY), Friends of First Baptist Church-South Richmond, Rev. Dr. Dwight C. Jones, Deacons Cornelius Winfree, Evangeline Brooks and Patricia Giles, Brenda Marriott, Milton Marriott, J.R. Davis and Teressa King. Loving caregivers Virginia Stith (devoted), Emma Watkins, Otis Cathey, Gladys Walker, Stephanie Hall, Sandra Pegram and Elois Evans.

Special thanks to Encompass Home Health, Crater Community Hospice, Adult Healthcare Solutions, Inc., and Dr. Sandy Gibson.

Celebration of life service will be Saturday, March 16, 2019, 2:30 p.m. at Sharon Baptist Church, 26804, Fort Emory Road, North Dinwiddie, VA 23803, Rev. Dr. Herbert W. Anderson, eulogist. Interment will be at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.

Contributions may be made to the in her memory.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23802; 804-863-4411. Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019